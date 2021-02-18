Highlights: Barnsley v Rovers

Action from a disappointing night at Oakwell against the Tykes
6 Hours ago
Highlights of Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers, Wed 17th February 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray felt Rovers were the makers of their own downfall following defeat to Barnsley on Wednesday night.
Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his side for this evening's encounter against Barnsley.
