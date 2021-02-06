Skip to site footer
Design our shirt!

It's time for all the Under-12s to get their pens, pencils and paints out

We want our young Rovers to get creative in a bid to get their designs on our shirt!

It's time for all the Under-12s to get their pens, pencils and paints out to produce their Rovers masterpiece!

The winning design, which will be selected by Tony Mowbray and the first team squad, whill have their t-shirt sold in the Roverstore, whilst the 10 runners-up will win Junior Rovers packs.

Entries must be in by the close of play on Sunday 28th February.

To get involved, all you need to do is download the PDF by clicking here, get your young Rover to design a Rovers-inspired shirt and then email the entry to us!

Entries can be sent to mailorder@rovers.co.uk or posted to:

Roverstore
Ewood Park
Blackburn
Lancashire
BB2 4JF

Happy colouring!


