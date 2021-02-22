Skip to site footer
Gallagher injury boost

Striker Sam set to be out for a couple of weeks with severe bruising to his lung

4 Hours ago

Rovers have been boosted by the news that Sam Gallagher’s injury is not as bad as first feared, whilst Ryan Nyambe could be available for Wednesday’s game against Watford.

Gallagher was taken to hospital on Saturday after landing awkwardly during the first half of Rovers’ 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Scans have revealed that the 25-year-old has sustained severe bruising to his lung, which is expected to keep him out for several weeks.

Rovers look forward to welcoming the striker back to action next month once he has made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Nyambe, who won Rovers' penalty before limping off during the closing stages of the game at The City Ground with a hamstring problem, could be fit to face the high-flying Hornets at Ewood Park this Wednesday night.


