EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

1 Hour ago

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5669 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with five positive cases returned.

A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing programme is now in place for all 72 clubs, with today’s results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 15th to Sunday 21st February. 69 EFL Clubs returned zero positive tests over this period.

Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest Government guidance.


