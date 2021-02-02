Douglas named in the Championship's Team of the Month for January!

Barry Douglas' outstanding form in January has seen him named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Month.

The left back has shown his class throughout the month and has played his part in an unbeaten last four games to help propel Rovers to within just three points of the top six.

Douglas has started the last two games against Middlesbrough and Luton Town, with Rovers earning wins and clean sheets in both encounters.

The Scot managed seven key passes in the month and also made more tackles (23) than any other player to earn a WhoScored rating of 7.56.

The Leeds United loanee will be aiming to continue his form into the next 20 games of the campaign.

Joining Barry in the team is two ex-Rovers in the form of Grant Hanley and Lucas Joao.

Congratulations, Barry!