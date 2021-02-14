Derby defeat deflates the boss

Tony Mowbray reflects on a frustrating night for Rovers against Preston North End
5 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray felt Rovers paid the price for an unrecognisable first-half display as Preston took all three points at Ewood Park
Advertisement block
Read full article
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Wednesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Barnsley.
A frustrated Tony Mowbray gave a typically honest assessment of his side following Friday night's humbling against Preston North End.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.