WeAreTogether Wednesday: Community Trust support young people throughout challenging times

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s Neighbourhood Youth Offer team have been working extensively hard to support young people in Blackburn with Darwen by offering a series of free online sessions.

Since the beginning of the latest national lockdown, which came into effect in early January, our Neighbourhood Youth team have been working hard to ensure there are still plenty of leisure time activities for the young people of Blackburn with Darwen, in the safest possible way.

For the majority of our weekly offer, this has meant moving sessions online and coming up with innovative ways of keeping young people interacted whilst we cannot deliver face to face.

Activities have been arranged for a number of interests including quizzes, activity groups, FIFA tournaments, football mastery sessions as well as arts and crafts.

All have seen Rovers interacting with good numbers of young people, the most popular being our free ball mastery football sessions.

Community Trust staff set up a Saturday morning session initially which has seen both male and female attendees as well as a high amount of BAME participants.

Such was the success of the Saturday morning sessions that the decision was taken to add midweek ball mastery sessions to our offer.

We are proud to be providing 12-14-year-olds with a weekly ball mastery session, taking place each Tuesday from 6pm, with a session for the younger 8-11-year-old ages each Thursday from 6pm.

Through the week, the online sessions are now regularly attracting over 100 young people between the ages of 8-14 in these three sessions alone giving them their football fix while they currently can't play in their grassroots teams and another commitment to Rovers’ #WeAreTogether message.

If anyone is interested in getting involved, feel free to contact adam.aspinall@brfctrust.co.uk for more information.