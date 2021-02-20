Club update: Building for the future

Blackburn Rovers are looking to the future, with the development of an elite training facility a key facet of the club’s long-term strategy for success.

The current training facilities, based at Brockhall Village, were built 30 years ago and, whilst both sites service the basic needs of the senior squad and the young players at the Academy, the club feels that a more modern approach and the introduction of a fully integrated football model would better reflect Rovers’ ambitions.

The club is therefore looking at a plan to develop a new coaching structure – to support and accelerate player pathway through the system – and integrate our two training centres into a single, state-of-the-art training base that would bring players, coaches and facilities all under one roof.

This enhanced focus on football development and future-proofing the club’s competitiveness in attracting and retaining our best players will provide the club with the best possible platform for future success.

The new facility would be built on the site of the current Academy, which will be financially assisted by redeveloping the Senior Training Centre site for new homes and community facilities.

The club wishes to make clear that the two pre-planning applications are inextricably linked, meaning the residential development can only go ahead in conjunction with the building of the new training facility on the Academy site.

The club have enlisted the support of specialist consultants, who are in the early stages of engaging Ribble Valley Borough Council and the local Parish Council, and have submitted a screening request to inform a future potential planning application.

We look forward to sharing details of our upcoming consultation on the proposals, which present an exciting opportunity for the club, and to running an informative and inclusive consultation process.