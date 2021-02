Rovers’ upcoming home game against Brentford has been moved to a new date after being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Ewood Park encounter, which was due to take place on Saturday March 13th, will now be played on Friday March 12th, kick-off 7.45pm.

The two teams played out an entertaining and dramatic 2-2 draw at Brentford Community Stadium back in December, as a superb solo goal from Joe Rothwell and a late Jacob Davenport strike earned 10-man Rovers a share of the spoils.