Club News

Boss: We didn't do the basics well enough

The boss reflects on another frustrating day for his team against Coventry City

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated that his side gifted Coventry City a point at Ewood Park following the 1-1 draw with his former club.

After Ben Brereton's early strike put Rovers in command, Rovers had the game in their own hands against Mark Robins' men.

But a sloppy beginning to the second 45 minutes gave Coventry an opportunity, and it was taken by Bacup-born Matty James, with the Leicester City loanee's hooked finish earning the Sky Blues a point.

Rovers didn't respond well enough to the setback and it was a disappointing end to the game against a City side who were reduced to 10 men in the late stages following Leo Ostigard's dismissal.

“I think they started really well and looked sharper than us," Mowbray admitted when reflecting on the encounter.

“It was tight and you have to turn the fine margins your way.

“We could have got a second goal today and had opportunities to get that goal.

“If we’d have done that then I’m sure the game would have been done at 2-0.

“It was a long punt from their goalie, we didn’t win the header, it went out wide, we didn’t stop the cross, we lose the header, we don’t track the man and it’s in the back of our net," he added when analysing the visitors' goal.

“We didn’t do the basics well enough against a team with good players.

“We’ve dropped two points and that’s the way it seems to be going for us at the moment.

“I think Coventry are a decent football team and Mark’s got them playing well this season, albeit they were more direct today than the games I’ve seen them in.

“We’re left a bit frustrated but we have to accept it."


