Boss delighted with back-to-back wins

Rovers have managed to grind out two narrow wins with successive clean sheets
2 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray admitted the clash with Luton at Ewood was every bit as difficult as he expected, but was pleased with the persistence his side showed to find a late winning goal and take maximum points.
Rovers are delighted to confirm the arrival of rising star Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Premier League leaders Manchester City until the end of the season.
Joe Grayson has today completed a loan move to League One promotion chasers Oxford United.
Harry Pickering says he can't wait to be a part of the Rovers journey under Tony Mowbray after making the move from Crewe Alexandra.
Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated Crewe Alexandra left-back Harry Pickering on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.
