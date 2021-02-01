Skip to site footer
Boss delighted with back-to-back wins

Rovers have managed to grind out two narrow wins with successive clean sheets

2 Hours ago

We got the job done

Tony Mowbray admitted the clash with Luton at Ewood was every bit as difficult as he expected, but was pleased with the persistence his side showed to find a late winning goal and take maximum points.

Club News

Club News

Rovers complete second deadline day deal

Just now

Rovers are delighted to confirm the arrival of rising star Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from Premier League leaders Manchester City until the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Joe joins the U’s

1 Hour ago

Joe Grayson has today completed a loan move to League One promotion chasers Oxford United.

Read full article

Club News

Harry excited by Ewood opportunity

1 Hour ago

Harry Pickering says he can't wait to be a part of the Rovers journey under Tony Mowbray after making the move from Crewe Alexandra.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers secure top Pick!

1 Hour ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated Crewe Alexandra left-back Harry Pickering on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee.

Read full article

