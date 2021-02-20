Skip to site footer
Barr: A great day all round

A fine performance from the Development Squad against West Ham United left the coach beaming

9 Hours ago

A return to winning ways in style with four goals to go alongside the three points left Billy Barr beaming.

Having suffered defeat at Manchester United last time out, Barr was full of praise for the response from his side against West Ham United at Leyland on Friday.

Connor McBride hit a brace before an own goal from Emmanuel Longelo and a late Luke Brennan strike sealed a 4-1 triumph against Dmitri Halajko's visitors.

The result moves Rovers level on points with table-topping Manchester City in Premier League 2 Division 1 and Barr, who made five changes to the side, was happy with what he saw from his charges.

“The first half was scrappy, very scrappy, we saw how difficult it was for West Ham in the second half," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“We spoke at half time about keeping the ball for longer periods and I thought we did it really well and scored some really good goals from lots of passes.

“I’m really happy with the lads who bounced back after the last game and we look forward now to next week.

“The composure to play in the wind, I said to them at the end that they have to work through that.

“If they’re going to have careers then November onwards in this country, it’s typical of that.

“You might need to perform as we did in the first half to win the game in the second.

“Credit to them, second half they implemented what we want them to at a really high standard.”

Joe Rankin-Costello appeared for his first outing since injuring his hamstring against Luton Town back in November.

The 21-year-old featured in the first half and certainly looked at home throughout his stint at right back.

“I look at him and I think he sees things more than others, that’s the experience," Barr added.

“I think he was disappointed to be running into the wind rather than have it behind him but he got through and he’ll play for us against at Tottenham next week.”


