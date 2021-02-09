Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Audio pass: Rovers v Preston North End

Join us on iFollow Rovers for every kick of the action in the Lancashire derby on Friday night

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase an audio pass for Friday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, an iFollow Rovers pass is your best option to watch or listen to Rovers games during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

With the upcoming game selected for live broadcast, only an iFollow Rovers audio pass is available to purchase.

If you'd like to purchase your audio pass against Alex Neil's side, which is available for £2.50, please click here.

Kick-off against the Lilywhites is at 7.45pm on Friday 12th February.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Audio pass: Middlesbrough v Rovers

24 January 2021

Supporters can still purchase an audio pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Cardiff City

3 October 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Academy

Sheron: We want the journey to continue

29 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Middlesbrough

4 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

🎓 The Junior Rovers Lockdown Quiz: English

Just now

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

2 Hours ago

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5470 players and club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 16 positive cases returned.

Read full article

Club News

📺🛍️ Roverstore TV: Valentine's Day Special 😘

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Chapman named Shrewsbury's Player of the Month!

6 Hours ago

Harry Chapman may have only been a Shrewsbury Town player for just over a month, but the winger has been having quite an impact in Shropshire so far.

Read full article

View more