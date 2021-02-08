Another one of those days

Tony Mowbray was left a frustrated man following defeat at Queens Park Rangers
1 Hour ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray was very frustrated to be leaving QPR empty handed, with the boss believing his side created enough chances to have won the game.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Thomas Kaminski admits there's work to do for Rovers to achieve their aim of a top six finish, but says the opportunities will be there for Tony Mowbray's side to reach the play-offs.
It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.
Tony Mowbray has his fingers crossed that Lewis Holtby's injury isn't as bad as first feared.
Blackburn Rovers are continuing to offer SMART Covid-19 tests at Ewood Park for people who have to leave their home for work during lockdown.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.