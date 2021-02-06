Skip to site footer
A real test of our credentials

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to this afternoon's clash at Queens Park Rangers

3 Hours ago

QPR trip a big test

Tony Mowbray believes the trip to QPR this weekend will be a big test for in-form Rovers, with the boss admitting Mark Warburton's men have the attacking quality to cause any side problems.

