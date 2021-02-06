Skip to site footer
200 and counting!

The boss will take charge of his 200th Blackburn Rovers game this afternoon

1 Hour ago

Boss on Rovers' managerial milestone

Tony Mowbray reflects on his time in charge at Ewood Park ahead of his 200th game as Rovers boss.

Club News

Club News

Design our shirt!

Just now

We want our young Rovers to get creative in a bid to get their designs on our shirt!

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray's milestone match

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is set to take charge of his 200th Rovers game when his side take on Queens Park Rangers later on today.

Read full article

Club News

A real test of our credentials

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Kaminski: Our focus can only be on the next game

15 Hours ago

Read full article

