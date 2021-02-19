Skip to site footer
More than £10,000 won so far thanks to Rovers Select!

Rovers fans have been in the money thanks to our FREE predictions game

6 Hours ago

Since the Boxing Day fixture against Sheffield Wednesday, Rovers fans have now won over £10,000 from our completely FREE to play matchday game, Rovers Select!

Thanks to our partners at Low6, over 62 fans have struck lucky, with a minimum of five prizes per game at an average of £147, all the way up to the star prize of £500!

There have also been additional prizes awarded, including a signed Rovers shirt.

SarahLouRover, who won in our recent game against Luton Town, said: “I was over the moon to win the signed top!

"I heard about Rovers Select through Rovers' Facebook page."

 With three games coming up in the next 10 days, another £3,000 is up for grabs, starting with our trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.  

Remember, you don’t need to get all the selections correct!

Instead, you must battle it out against your fellow fans and whoever gets the most points, takes home the cash!  

Rovers Select can be accessed via the Blackburn Rovers app, which is available in the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android.

Find the Rovers Select picks game inside the Blackburn app or play directly by clicking here.

You can follow Rovers Select on Twitter at @RoversSelect.
 
In addition to the free to enter prize-pool each match, new features will be added, including fixtures with boosted prizes, season-long leaderboards and more. Check www.roversselect.com for more information. 
 
*18+. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Begambleaware.org/


