We showed out character, says Gally

The forward netted the equaliser in the vital win over Derby County on Friday night

Just now

Sam: We showed great character

A breakdown en-route to the game couldn't stop Sam Gallagher playing his part in the victory over Derby, with the striker praising the character shown by the side in claiming all three points at Ewood.

