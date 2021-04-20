Walters welcomes goal glut

Georgia Walters was thrilled to contribute two goals and an assist in Rovers' Vitality Women's FA Cup victory over Wolves.

The Wales international scored twice, taking her tally to five for the season in all competitions, which alongside strikes from Maria Edwards, Saffron Jordan and Elise Hughes, helped the Blues progress into the next round.

Gemma Donnelly’s side were made to work hard by the fourth-tier outfit, forced to come from behind to seal the win at AFC Telford, and the 28-year-old felt Rovers did well to recover against a team full of momentum and confidence.

“It’s obviously good to get through to the next round,” the forward commented in her post-match interview.

“I think we made it a little bit difficult for ourselves. We seemed to be our own worst enemy at times.

“But the quality of some of our goals today and everybody chipping in, it was not just the same style of goals.

“I think after a shaky start we really pulled through towards the end in the latter stages of the game.

“We’ve got that as a team, a never-say-die attitude. So, to go one behind, at times we can be a bit panicky but once the determination takes over, we can pull ourselves out of trouble.”

Walters won and converted a second half penalty to open her account for the afternoon before a stunning 30-yard free-kick to net a brace.

She could have even had a hat-trick if another excellent set piece had landed inches lower, though Hughes was able to bundle the ball home for an important third.

Talking through her goals, Walters said: “It’s usually the curse, people say if you win the penalty you shouldn’t take it, but I thought it’s an opportunity to get on the scoresheet. It’s been a while, so I thought I’d have it.

“I’m always looking to try and get on the set pieces, that’s my sort of range from there, so I was delighted to see it hit the back of the net.

“It was really good play from Elise to follow it up and that was a crucial moment in the game where it could have swung either way. I think it was the third goal so fair play to her for picking it up.”

Rovers’ reward for progressing is a fifth-round home tie with FA Women’s Championship rivals Charlton Athletic on Sunday 16 May and Walters is hoping for a better result than in the league fixtures earlier this campaign.

“We’ve played them twice this season in the league and they’ve been quite cagey games and close encounters,” she added.

“We probably think they may not have deserved the win at our place, but they obviously took their chance and you can’t discredit them, they took it to the wire.

“And it was almost the reverse when we played them away. We dominated the second half and didn’t get all three points, but hopefully it will swing in our favour.

“We’re obviously at home as well, we’re feeling confident and hopefully we can get through to the next round.”