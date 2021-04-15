Wales minutes for Hughes

Rovers loanee Elise Hughes featured in Wales’ 1-1 draw with Denmark on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old replaced Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland in the 79th minute of the clash at Cardiff City Stadium, in which Jess Fishlock’s goal cancelled out an opener from Chelsea forward Pernille Harder.

Rovers teammate Georgia Walters was an unused substitute for the friendly and both players have now returned ahead of Rovers’ Vitality Women’s FA Cup tie with Wolves on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

Photo: FA Wales.