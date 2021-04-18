Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Trav looks ahead to the final four

The midfielder's aiming for 12 points from the remaining four games of 2020-21

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Trav targets a strong end to the season

Lewis Travis is hoping a strong end to the current season will help both himself and the team start next campaign in the best possible shape.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Trav: Great to be back out there

6 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Travis: Things are progressing better than expected

1 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Reaching milestone will be a proud moment for me

5 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

27 October 2020

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: QF - Dack 🆚 Wharton

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

We showed out character, says Gally

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

"Now’s the time to end the season strongly"

7 Hours ago

Lewis Travis openly admits that Rovers have let themselves down this season, but the 23-year-old's targeting a strong end to the campaign to ensure Tony Mowbray's men hit the ground running when nect...

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

8 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Read full article

View more