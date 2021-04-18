Trav looks ahead to the final four

The midfielder's aiming for 12 points from the remaining four games of 2020-21
2 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Lewis Travis is hoping a strong end to the current season will help both himself and the team start next campaign in the best possible shape.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.
Lewis Travis openly admits that Rovers have let themselves down this season, but the 23-year-old's targeting a strong end to the campaign to ensure Tony Mowbray's men hit the ground running when nect...
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.