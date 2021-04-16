Mowbray looks ahead to Rams clash

Tony Mowbray has bee previewing the contest against Wayne Rooney's charges
Tony Mowbray has challenged his side to play with aggression and authority with the ambition of taking maximum points in the final five games of the league campaign.
Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's encounter against Derby County at Ewood Park.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Ewood Park.
Bradley Johnson is the cover star for the visit of former club Derby County to Ewood Park this evening.
