Let's build on the point

Tony Mowbray felt there were positive signs from his side against Cardiff City

Just now

A point the least we deserved

Despite picking up a valuable point against Cardiff City, Tony Mowbray admitted the dressing room was an angry place after the game in the Welsh capital, with the players disappointed not to have taken maximum points.

Club News

A chance to upset the form book

20 March 2021

Club News

We missed that bit of magic

18 March 2021

Club News

We fear the worst

13 March 2021

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Club News

Club News

Rovers pair named in FourFourTwo's top 50!

18 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott have both been named in FourFourTwo magazine's top 50 EFL players.

Club News

"He's as sharp as a razor"

20 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt Adam Armstrong was back to his scintillating best after watching the hitman hit a brace in the 2-2 draw at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Club News

New Derby date agreed

21 Hours ago

Rovers and Derby County have agreed a new date for this weekend’s Championship fixture at Ewood Park.

Club News

Final day fixtures update

23 Hours ago

The EFL have confirmed the kick-off times for the final day fixtures, as well as the release date for next season’s fixtures.

