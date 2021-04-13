Let's build on the point

Tony Mowbray felt there were positive signs from his side against Cardiff City
Despite picking up a valuable point against Cardiff City, Tony Mowbray admitted the dressing room was an angry place after the game in the Welsh capital, with the players disappointed not to have taken maximum points.
Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott have both been named in FourFourTwo magazine's top 50 EFL players.
Tony Mowbray felt Adam Armstrong was back to his scintillating best after watching the hitman hit a brace in the 2-2 draw at Cardiff City on Saturday.
Rovers and Derby County have agreed a new date for this weekend’s Championship fixture at Ewood Park.
The EFL have confirmed the kick-off times for the final day fixtures, as well as the release date for next season’s fixtures.
