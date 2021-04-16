The result comes first

For all the enjoyment he's had from playing regular football, Taylor Harwood-Bellis admits there's also been a tinge of frustration that the results haven't often gone his way.

The 19-year-old stopper has proven to be dependable at the heart of the back four in his 14 outings for Rovers since the move from Manchester City and has forged a fine understanding with Darragh Lenihan in defence.

The teenager has certainly impressed since making the loan switch from the Premier League side in the January transfer window, but admits that he's loved the blood and thunder of the Championship.

“It’s been massive and I’m really happy to have had the minutes," he told to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on his first few months as a Rover.

“I’m a winner though and the results always outweigh my own personal goals.

“I can’t thank the manager enough for giving me the opportunity and I hope I’ve repaid that faith with my performances.

“The results, coming out of each game and playing 90 minutes but not winning, that’s been the frustration.

“We’ve been unlucky at times and we could have been better in certain games," he admitted.

“So it’s been a spell of mixed emotions for me but overall it’s been an experience that I’ve really enjoyed."