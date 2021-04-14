The milestone man...

Adam Armstrong says he's proud to have reached a half-century of goals for Rovers
1 Hour ago
Adam Armstrong admitted it was a proud moment to net his 50th league goal for the club during the draw with Cardiff City at the weekend.
Tony Mowbray was understandably pleased to have Lewis Travis back available at the weekend, with the combative midfielder selected to start against Cardiff City.
Adam Armstrong felt Rovers were more than worthy of the point at Cardiff City, but added that it was a case of the same old story for Tony Mowbray's men in south Wales.
Supporters can now purchase a match pass for the upcoming Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Ewood Park.
