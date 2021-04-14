Skip to site footer
The milestone man...

Adam Armstrong says he's proud to have reached a half-century of goals for Rovers

1 Hour ago

A proud moment to reach Rovers milestone

Adam Armstrong admitted it was a proud moment to net his 50th league goal for the club during the draw with Cardiff City at the weekend.

Club News

Club News

“Travis is a massively important footballer for our football club"

21 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was understandably pleased to have Lewis Travis back available at the weekend, with the combative midfielder selected to start against Cardiff City.

Read full article

Club News

Armstrong reflects on a positive point

22 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong felt Rovers were more than worthy of the point at Cardiff City, but added that it was a case of the same old story for Tony Mowbray's men in south Wales.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Derby County

13 April 2021

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for the upcoming Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Let's build on the point

13 April 2021

Read full article

