Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Shearer inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame!

The Rovers legend has deservedly earned another honour

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Rovers legend Alan Shearer has been inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame.

The division's record goalscorer, Shearer plundered 260 Premier League goals during his career, 113 of which came during his four seasons as a Rovers player.

He was crucial to our title-winning season in 1994-95, scoring 34 times during that memorable campaign.

His exploits with the club secured his status as a club legend and the hitman was one of the first to be named in our own Hall of Fame back in 2019.

Speaking after joining Thierry Henry as the first two members of the Premier League's group of icons, Shearer admits he was "honoured" to be named.

"When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League - week in, week out, year in, year out - I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame," the legendary forward said.

"I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I've worked with.

"All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies."

Congratulations, Alan!


Advertisement block

Related articles

History

On This Day: A legend is born!

13 August 2020

On exactly this day 50 years ago, Rovers legend Alan Shearer was born.

Read full article

History

Champions: Alan Shearer

5 March 2020

This season we're looking back on that memorable and historic achievement of 1994-95, 25 years on, with a member of that legendary squad.

Read full article

Commercial

Exclusive interview with Alan Shearer this weekend!

29 February 2020

Rovers' programme returns for Saturday's encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park for our final home contest of the month.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Hall of Fame

8 February 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

“It was probably one of our best games of the season"

2 Hours ago

Ryan Nyambe felt Rovers were back at their best at the weekend, and believes the 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town was one of the team's most impressive showings of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Elliott nominated for the EA Sports Young Player of the Season!

18 Hours ago

Rovers' on loan youngster Harvey Elliott has been nominated for the EA Sports Young Player of the Season.

Read full article

Club News

Vote now for your Player of the Year!

19 Hours ago

We all have our favourites ... but who has been Rovers’ standout performer this season?

Read full article

Club News

Arma all smiles after Terriers treble

20 Hours ago

Read full article

View more