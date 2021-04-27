Shearer inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame!

Rovers legend Alan Shearer has been inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame.

The division's record goalscorer, Shearer plundered 260 Premier League goals during his career, 113 of which came during his four seasons as a Rovers player.

He was crucial to our title-winning season in 1994-95, scoring 34 times during that memorable campaign.

His exploits with the club secured his status as a club legend and the hitman was one of the first to be named in our own Hall of Fame back in 2019.

Speaking after joining Thierry Henry as the first two members of the Premier League's group of icons, Shearer admits he was "honoured" to be named.

"When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League - week in, week out, year in, year out - I feel very honoured to join the Hall of Fame," the legendary forward said.



"I have to thank all of my team-mates, as well as the managers and coaches that I've worked with.

"All I ever wanted to be was a professional footballer. It was my dream to do that, my dream to win trophies."

Congratulations, Alan!