Club News

Rovers pair named in FourFourTwo's top 50!

Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott have made the cut for the monthly magazine

4 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott have both been named in FourFourTwo magazine's top 50 EFL players.

Armstrong came in fourth place, behind Norwich City duo Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia, with Brentford hitman Ivan Toney taking the number one spot.

Elliott, on loan from Liverpool, wasn't too far away, with the teenage starlet placed in 14th in the list following a sparkling season at Ewood Park.

Armstrong has also had an excellent individual campaign, with his goals at Cardiff City at the weekend taking the 24-year-old to 22 goals from his 38 outings in all competitions this term.

One former Rover also made the top 50, with Derby's Colin Kazim-Richards, who is set to be in the Rams squad for the upcoming game against us at Ewood Park, crept in at 50th place.

Congratulations to Arma and Harvey!


