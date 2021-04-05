Skip to site footer
Rise to the challenge

Two Middlesbrough-born bosses go head-to-head this afternoon at Ewood Park

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray says his side will have to rise to the challenge against an AFC Bournemouth side littered with Premier League talent.

The Cherries head to Lancashire with their sights firmly set on a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Jonathan Woodgate's charges head north armed with plenty of quality in their ranks, including the likes of former England international Jack Wilshere and Jefferson Lerma, who cost a reported club-record figure of £25m when he moved from Levante.

Mowbray's link with Woodgate goes back decades, and although there's a close friendship and bond between the two Teesside-born chiefs, Mowbray's only interested in matters on the pitch.

“It’s not about me and the Bournemouth coach, no matter how well I know him (Woodgate)," the boss said to iFollow Rovers ahead of the game

“It’s about us taking on their players, who are all Premier League players.

"They have high quality all over the pitch and it’s a pretty expensively assembled group of footballers.

“That’s the challenge for us and it’s one we can rise to.”


