Report: Rovers Under-23s 0-2 Derby County Under-23s

A below par display saw Rovers Under-23s slip to a rare defeat, going down 2-0 at home to Derby County.

Two Liam Thompson corners did the damage, with Cameron Cresswell and Will Grewal-Pollard getting the goals.

In a fairly uneventful first half, in which Rovers failed muster an effort on target, Derby opened the scoring on 36 minutes when Thompson’s corner went all the way through to the far post, where Cresswell was waiting to smash home.

Thompson then grabbed his second assist of the game on 86 minutes, as the Rams secured the points late on, with Grewal-Pollard heading home.

The likes of Bradley Dack, Jacob Davenport, Harry Chapman and Tyrhys Dolan all played when the two teams last met in December, when Rovers ran out 5-3 winners, but it was a much more youthful starting XI on this occasion.

Billy Barr made four changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Monday night, with Louie Annesley, Connor McBride, Jared Harlock and trialist Luke Nock coming into the team at the expense of Sam Barnes, Dan Butterworth, Sam Durrant and Jake Garrett.

In the Lancashire sunshine, it was an even opening to the contest and it wasn’t until the 20th minute that the first real chance arrived, which went the way of the visitors.

Josh Shonibare broke free down the right and his centre fell kindly to Tyree Wilson, but Antonis Stergiakis was quickly off his line to make a smart save with his legs.

The Rams enjoyed a good spell at the midway point in the half, but Rovers grew into the game and had penalty appeals waved away on 33 minutes when Harlock’s free-kick looked to hit a hand in the box, but nothing was doing.

Soon after and the visitors took the lead. Thompson’s corner from the left eluded everyone in the centre and Cresswell’s crisp strike had too much power on it for Stergiakis to keep it out.

Two minutes later, Cresswell had a golden chance to double his tally, as CJ Clarke swung over a cross from the right, but the Derby number nine headed wide at the back post.

Rovers created their first clear-cut opening on 40 minutes when Joe Nolan delivered a dangerous cross from the right, but McBride was unable to connect cleanly with his header six yards out.

The Rams twice came close to doubling their lead just before the break, as first Thompson’s effort forced Stergiakis into a fine save low to his left, before Rovers’ Greek stopper made another important intervention to divert Shonibare’s shot over the bar.

Rovers registered the first chance of the second period, on 63 minutes, as a well-worked move ended with the ball being laid back to Dan Pike, whose crisp strike was deflected just wide.

As the game entered the closing stages and with Rovers pushing for an equaliser, Lenni Cirino broke into the box and stayed on his feet, when he could have gone to ground under a challenge, before seeing a shot blocked on the line moments later.

At the other end, Stergiakis beat away a crisp drive from Cresswell, to prevent the Derby striker from scoring his second of the game. But from the resulting Thompson corner, Grewal-Pollard’s header found the far corner.

The result leaves Rovers third in the Premier League 2 Division 1 table, one point behind second-placed Spurs and one point ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, who Barr’s side face in their final two fixtures of the campaign.

ROVERS: Stergiakis, Pike, Saadi, Annesley (c), Cirino, Nock (Garrett 59), Harlock, Nolan (Baker 76), Whitehall (Durrant 86), McBride, Burns.

Subs not used: Eastham, Gilsenan.

Booked: Burns

DERBY: Sykes-Kenworthy, Bardell, Williams, Thompson, Bateman (c), Grewal-Pollard, Shonibare (Ibrahim 57), Clarke, Cresswell, Aghatise (Plange 73), Wilson.

Subs not used: Foster, Solomon.

Goals: Cresswell (36), Grewal-Pollard (85)