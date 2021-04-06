The boss reflects on a frustrating day at the office against AFC Bournemouth
Tony Mowbray felt Bournemouth's quality in the final third was the difference between the two sides as the Cherries left Ewood Park with maximum points.
Tony Mowbray is hoping there will be positive news on the condition of Joe Rothwell, who will go for a scan following an injury picked up against AFC Bournemouth on Monday.
Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by the quality shown by his side in both boxes following the 2-0 defeat at home to AFC Bournemouth.
