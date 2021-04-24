Skip to site footer
Programme preview: Rovers v Huddersfield Town

A look at what's inside this afternoon's matchday programme against the Terriers

Just now

Barry Douglas is the cover star for this afternoon's matchday programme against Huddersfield Town.

 

We sat down with the left back to discuss his season on loan at Ewood Park, taking in life in Lancashire, recent form and his future.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Henning Berg, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

Henning played 297 games for Rovers and scored seven times across his spells at the club.

Of that number, 46 came during the 2000-01 campaign, with the Norwegian playing a big part in our promotion-winning team.

Our profile from that season is the man who oversaw it all - Graeme Souness.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees the semi-final ties, with Scott Wharton taking on Adam Armstrong and Thomas Kaminski up against Bradley Dack to battle it out for a spot in the grand final of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

But having completed every team, we now take the chance to have a deeper look at Group C ahead of the big showdowns beginning in June.

In tonight's programme, we run the rule over England, Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic to see how they're all shaping up ahead of the tournament.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last outings against Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday and much, much more!

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.


