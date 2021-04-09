Preview: Everton Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

Following an unbeaten March, Rovers Under-23s will be hoping for similar fortunes as they kick-off April with a trip to Southport to take on Everton Under-23s.

Rovers are unbeaten in their last five games and can keep up the pressure on table-topping Manchester City by picking up another victory this evening.

With five games remaining, David Unsworth's hosts currently sit eighth in the table but with just four points separating them from the four sides directly above them.

Unsworth's charges haven't been in the best of form recently and have just one win in their last five games.

Like Rovers, Everton also drew 1-1 in their last outing, with Nathan Broadhead scoring in the home draw with the Gunners.

That 1-1 scoreline occured the last time the two sides met at Leyland back in November, with Tyler Onyango levelling after Brad Lyons had put Rovers ahead in the first-half.

However, Onyango won't feature in their evening's meeting after undergoing surgery having sustained a significant ankle fracture and ligament injury in Everton Under-18s’ 1-0 FA Youth Cup victory over Manchester City at the weekend.

Einar Iversen will also be out of action having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the back end of last month.

As for Rovers, Billy Barr is set to welcome back a number of players who missed out on the draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last time out due to Rovers Under-18s' involvement in the FA Youth Cup.

Lenni Cirino and Jake Garrett are set to bolster Barr's selection options, whilst the likes of Alex Baker and Adam Wharton could also be part of the matchday squad against the Merseysiders.

Elsewhere, having returned to training in recent weeks, Dan Butterworth could step up his return to action by getting some valuable minutes under his belt this evening.

Tonight's game will be streamed live on Everton's YouTube channel, with the coverage beginning at 6.45pm.

Kick-off against the Toffees is at 7pm this evening.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.