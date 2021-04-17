Points better than the performance

Tony Mowbray felt his side showed their character to win against Derby County
Tony Mowbray admitted the performance wasn't as fluent as he would have liked, but the boss was pleased to see his side pick up all three points against Derby County at Ewood Park.
Sam Gallagher cut a relieved figure as Rovers returned to winning ways with a vital victory over Derby County on Friday night.
Whether you prefer a superb solo effort, a terrific team goal or a sentimental strike – Rovers' 2020-21 Goal of the Season competition is guaranteed to prove as popular as ever.
