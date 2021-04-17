Skip to site footer
Club News

Points better than the performance

Tony Mowbray felt his side showed their character to win against Derby County

4 Hours ago

Points more pleasing than the performance

Tony Mowbray admitted the performance wasn't as fluent as he would have liked, but the boss was pleased to see his side pick up all three points against Derby County at Ewood Park.

