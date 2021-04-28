Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Rotherham United v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers for the final away game of the season against the Millers

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for the final away game of the season against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the final games of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

Supporters based outside of the UK should note that a match pass isn't available due to the fixture being selected for overseas broadcast.

 

For fans based in the UK, a live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Paul Warne's hosts.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Millers is at 3pm today (Saturday 1st May).


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Luton Town v Rovers

21 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Preston North End v Rovers

24 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

29 December 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for our final Sky Bet Championship encounter of 2020 against Huddersfield Town later on this evening.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

17 January 2021

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: SF - Wharton 🆚 Armstrong

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Brereton calls for consistency

2 Hours ago

Ben Brereton admits there is plenty to work on ahead of next season, with the 2020-21 campaign set to close in just over a week's time.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

7 Hours ago

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5318 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with one positive case returned.

Read full article

Club News

The perfect result to mark my milestone

23 Hours ago

Read full article

View more