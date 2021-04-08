LAST CHANCE! Have you entered your predictions?

Rovers fans, it’s your last chance to win this ultimate prize bundle – courtesy of Sky Bet EFL Rewards
- £1000 Cash
- A Signed HUDDERSFIELD Shirt
- A Papa John’s Big Match Bundle (worth £28.99!)*
- Replica EFL Match Ball
- Football Manager Digital Code
- And Free Streaming access to Rovers' remaining Sky Bet EFL Fixtures*
Here’s a reminder on how to enter:
• Enter your Win-Draw-Win predictions on the app
• Land the highest number of correct results in any of the promotional rounds for a chance to win
ENTER YOUR PREDICTIONS NOW
18+. *Further T&Cs apply.
*Selected Fixtures from 2nd April – 10th April 2021.
*Papa John’s Big Match Bundle includes Two large pizzas, two sides and a large drink for £28.99. Extra sugar drinks levy charge may apply.
*Streaming access does not include Sky Sports selections
Download the Sky Bet EFL Rewards App now to #ShowYourSupport for Rovers this season. 18+ T&C’s apply.