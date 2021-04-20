“It’s a massive, massive, massive game"

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to tonight's encounter at Sheffield Wednesday
Tony Mowbray says his side will have to match the intensity of Sheffield Wednesday tonight, with the boss expecting the hosts to be ultra hyped given their need for points.
Tony Mowbray knows Sheffield Wednesday will be scrapping for everything this evening and says his side will need to match the Owls physically.
Harvey Elliott admits Rovers will head to Hillsborough with a spring in their step following Friday night's win over Derby County.
Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliott have both been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.
