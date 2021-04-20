Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

“It’s a massive, massive, massive game"

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to tonight's encounter at Sheffield Wednesday

Just now

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Hosts will be hyped for Hillsborough clash

Tony Mowbray says his side will have to match the intensity of Sheffield Wednesday tonight, with the boss expecting the hosts to be ultra hyped given their need for points.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

A chance to upset the form book

20 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

We missed that bit of magic

18 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

We fear the worst

13 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

Points better than the performance

17 April 2021

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Mowbray: We'll have to be up for the fight

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray knows Sheffield Wednesday will be scrapping for everything this evening and says his side will need to match the Owls physically.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE

22 Hours ago

The EFL stands with the Premier League, The FA, PFA, LMA, the FSA and colleagues across European professional football in condemnation of proposals which attack the foundation of open and fair...

Read full article

Club News

Confidence boosted ahead of Owls test

19 April 2021

Harvey Elliott admits Rovers will head to Hillsborough with a spring in their step following Friday night's win over Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers pair named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week!

19 April 2021

Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliott have both been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Read full article

View more