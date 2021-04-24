Skip to site footer
It'll be a tough test against the Terriers

The boss has been looking ahead to this afternoon's home clash with Huddersfield

Just now

Boss expecting a tough Terriers test

Tony Mowbray believes that Huddersfield Town have suffered from the same inconsistencies that Rovers have this campaign, but the boss is expecting a tough test in our penultimate home game of the season.

