It'll be a tough test against the Terriers

The boss has been looking ahead to this afternoon's home clash with Huddersfield
Tony Mowbray believes that Huddersfield Town have suffered from the same inconsistencies that Rovers have this campaign, but the boss is expecting a tough test in our penultimate home game of the season.
Barry Douglas is the cover star for this afternoon's matchday programme against Huddersfield Town.
Tony Mowbray believes this afternoon's encounter against Huddersfield Town should be an entertaining encounter between two teams who have suffered with inconsistency this term.
We all have our favourites ... but who has been Rovers’ standout performer this season?
Supporters can still a match pass for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park.
