Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Isaac keen to keep adding goals to his game

The midfielder scored his first two goals of the season in the draw with Liverpool

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Pleased to add goals to my game

Isaac Whitehall was pleased to grab a brace in Rovers Under-23s draw with Liverpool on Monday night, with the midfielder admitting he has been looking to add goals to his game this campaign.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

27 October 2020

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Barry looking to build

27 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Holtby: I prefer points over performances

24 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Ben pleased to get off the mark

23 October 2020

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Highlights: Rovers Under-23s 2-2 Liverpool Under-23s

21 April 2021

Read full article

Development Squad

Gallery: Rovers Under-23s 2-2 Liverpool Under-23s

20 April 2021

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr: Positives to take for our young group

20 April 2021

Billy Barr says his side should be proud of their efforts following the late draw with Liverpool Under-23s on Monday night.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Rovers Under-23s 2-2 Liverpool Under-23s

19 April 2021

Isaac Whitehall scored twice, but Rovers Under-23s were denied victory by a late leveller at home to Liverpool.

Read full article

View more