Isaac keen to keep adding goals to his game

The midfielder scored his first two goals of the season in the draw with Liverpool
5 Hours ago
Isaac Whitehall was pleased to grab a brace in Rovers Under-23s draw with Liverpool on Monday night, with the midfielder admitting he has been looking to add goals to his game this campaign.
Billy Barr says his side should be proud of their efforts following the late draw with Liverpool Under-23s on Monday night.
Isaac Whitehall scored twice, but Rovers Under-23s were denied victory by a late leveller at home to Liverpool.
