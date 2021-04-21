Skip to site footer
Club News

Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

Action from a disappointing evening in the Steel City

2 Hours ago

Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers - Highlights - Tue 20th April 2021

Highlights of Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers, Tue 20th April 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Lack of killer instinct was costly

14 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was once again left downbeat following another 1-0 defeat on the road, this time at Sheffield Wednesday.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

17 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting XI for this evening's encounter against Sheffield Wednesday.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

18 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Read full article

