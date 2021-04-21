Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

Action from a disappointing evening in the Steel City
2 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Highlights of Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers, Tue 20th April 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Advertisement block
Read full article
Tony Mowbray was once again left downbeat following another 1-0 defeat on the road, this time at Sheffield Wednesday.
Tony Mowbray has made five changes to his starting XI for this evening's encounter against Sheffield Wednesday.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.