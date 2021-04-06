Highlights: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

Action from the game against the Cherries
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Bournemouth, Mon 5th April 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by the quality shown by his side in both boxes following the 2-0 defeat at home to AFC Bournemouth.
A goal in each half ensured AFC Bournemouth returned to Dorstet with all three points as Rovers suffered defeat on home turf.
Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for today's home clash against AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray says his side will have to rise to the challenge against an AFC Bournemouth side littered with Premier League talent.
