Highlights: Rovers 2-1 Derby County

Rovers returned to winning ways with a crucial victory against the Rams
4 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Highlights of Blackburn Rovers v Derby County, Fri 16th April 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Advertisement block
Read full article
Whether you prefer a superb solo effort, a terrific team goal or a sentimental strike – Rovers' 2020-21 Goal of the Season competition is guaranteed to prove as popular as ever.
Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side battle back from a goal down to earn all three points against Derby County.
Rovers came back from a goal down to earn a crucial victory against Wayne Rooney's Derby County at Ewood Park
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.