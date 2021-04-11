Skip to site footer
Highlights: Cardiff City 2-2 Rovers

Adam Armstrong hit a brace in the draw with the Bluebirds in south Wales

10 Hours ago

Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers - Highlights - Sat 10th April 2021

Highlights of Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 10th April 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship

Club News

Club News

Roverstore to reopen!

6 Hours ago

Following the lifting of certain restrictions, we're delighted to announce the opening times for the Roverstore and Call Centre, starting from tomorrow.

Read full article

Club News

Home and away shirts now just £15!

7 Hours ago

The final reductions in the Roverstore now mean that you can pick up a home or away shirt from just £15!

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Cardiff City 2-2 Rovers

9 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

"We showed our spirit and our character"

10 April 2021

Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved their point after seeing Rovers come from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City.

Read full article

