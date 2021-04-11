Highlights: Cardiff City 2-2 Rovers

Adam Armstrong hit a brace in the draw with the Bluebirds in south Wales
Highlights of Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers, Sat 10th April 2021 in the Sky Bet Championship
Following the lifting of certain restrictions, we're delighted to announce the opening times for the Roverstore and Call Centre, starting from tomorrow.
The final reductions in the Roverstore now mean that you can pick up a home or away shirt from just £15!
Tony Mowbray felt his side deserved their point after seeing Rovers come from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City.
