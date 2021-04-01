Skip to site footer
“He’s been upbeat and that’s a real strength of his"

Bradley Dack will have an operation on his knee this afternoon

6 Hours ago

Bradley Dack's in an upbeat mood ahead of his knee operation this afternoon, and Tony Mowbray believes the playmaker's positive mindset is one of his strengths.

The talisman suffered heartbreak late on against Brentford last month, going down under a challenge from ex-Rover David Raya.

The diagnosis revealed an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his knee, which has proved to be a hammer blow for the 27-year-old, who looked to be returning to his best form having been out of action for just over a year with a similar setback with his other knee.

However, back at Brockhall, Dack's been positive and is keen to get on with things, and that's a mindset that the boss is fully behind.

“Being upbeat is the only way to be when it comes to long-term injuries," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“It would be easy to slip into a dark place when you’ve only just come back from one injury that’s kept you out for a year or so.

“He’s been upbeat and that’s a real strength of his.

“Bradley’s operation is today and our thoughts are with him today regarding that.

“He’s been around all week and today’s the day where he goes under the knife.

“We’re all hopeful that it will be as successful as possible and he can start his rehabilitation as soon as he can.

“He knows he’ll get fit and has taken strength from one or two other players who have gone through a similar thing to him," he added.

“We’ll see him back here over the next week or so and I’m sure he’ll still be just as upbeat, just as strong.”


