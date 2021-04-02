Gaffer targets a strong finish

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to Wycombe Wanderers and the remainder of this season
Just now
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Tony Mowbray has set his side the target of finishing the season as strongly as possible, with the boss hoping Rovers can start the final stretch of games with three points at Wycombe today.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Tony Mowbray says Rovers will need to be prepared for a battle against a Wycombe Wanderers side who are fighting for Sky Bet Championship survival.
Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
Easter has arrived and we've got another egg-celent offer for supporters to take advantage of!
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.