Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Gaffer: A good day at the office

The boss spoke to iFollow Rovers after the emphatic 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Great to see the front three on target

Tony Mowbray was delighted to see the front three of Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong all on target as Rovers produced an attacking display of real quality against Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

A chance to upset the form book

20 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

We missed that bit of magic

18 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

We fear the worst

13 March 2021

Read full article

Club News

We'll have to be on song against the Swans

30 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Vote for your Goal of the Season!

4 Hours ago

Whether you prefer a superb solo effort, a terrific team goal or a sentimental strike – Rovers' 2020-21 Goal of the Season competition is guaranteed to prove as popular as ever.

Read full article

Club News

"It felt like we had a real goal threat"

7 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was pleased to see Rovers put Huddersfield Town to the sword, but he was even more thrilled to see each of his attacking trio get on the scoresheet.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 5-2 Huddersfield Town

10 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 5-2 Huddersfield Town

12 Hours ago

Read full article

View more