Gaffer: A good day at the office

The boss spoke to iFollow Rovers after the emphatic 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town
6 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray was delighted to see the front three of Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong all on target as Rovers produced an attacking display of real quality against Huddersfield Town.
Tony Mowbray was pleased to see Rovers put Huddersfield Town to the sword, but he was even more thrilled to see each of his attacking trio get on the scoresheet.
