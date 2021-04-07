EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL can confirm that a total of 5804 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL Clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with three positive cases returned.

A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing programme is now in place for all 72 Clubs, with today’s results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 29 March to Sunday 4 April.

70 EFL Clubs returned zero positive tests over this period.



Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest Government guidance.