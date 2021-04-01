Skip to site footer
Dack: I'm ready to attack my rehab

Bradley Dack sits down for his first interview since suffering his second ACL injury

3 Hours ago

Dack: I'm ready to attack the rehab

Bradley Dack believes a positive mindset is the only way to approach his second ACL injury, with Rovers attacker determined to return from this latest long-term lay-off fitter, stronger and better than before.

Club News

Club News

Bennett: Football can never take fans for granted

Just now

Elliott Bennett knows more than most just how much of an impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the world.

Read full article

Club News

Josh going the extra mile for former team-mate!

1 Hour ago

Former Rovers youngster Josh Askew is embarking on an epic charity challenge in support of former team-mate Lewis Hardcastle.

Read full article

Club News

“We’re looking in good shape"

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he has a fully fit squad to choose from for Friday's test at Wycombe Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select ahead of Good Friday!!

4 Hours ago

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of Good Friday's game against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Read full article

