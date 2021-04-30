Carter: I realise just how important every game is

It's fair to say Hayden Carter has had quite an impact at Burton Albion since making the move to the Pirelli Stadium in the January transfer window.

The Brewers had won just two games prior to Carter's arrival, with the defender one of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's first signing following his return as Brewers boss.

Since then, the improvement has been incredible, with Carter going from strength to strength following a clean sheet and bagging the winning goal on his debut against Gillingham.

Carter's played every game since signing, with Burton winning 13 of his 22 outings in yellow so far.

And the 21-year-old says he's loving every moment of regular football with the Staffordshire side.

“Things are going really well and I’m enjoying getting some games in with a very good club in Burton," the defender told iFollow Rovers.

“I’m developing myself as a player and really enjoying it.

“The team have done brilliant since January to get out of a really sticky situation and it’s been nice to play my part and score a few goals as well.

“It’s been outstanding from everyone and I’m happy with my participation in the team.

“Since I signed, the gaffer, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and his assistant, Dino [Maamria], have been brilliant.

“They’ve got the place together and the way he’s got us playing has been brilliant.

“He and the players deserve a lot of credit because everyone’s buying into it and getting the results alongside it.

“The experience was the main reason I first moved there but the results have also been fantastic," he explained enthusiastically.

“We went on a brilliant run and won six games in a row."

The spell with Albion has been Carter's first taste of regular men's football having progressed through the Rovers Academy and into the first team at the end of last season.

And he believes he'll return to Rovers for pre-season better off following his spell with the League One side.

“I’ve only ever known youth football really and it doesn’t quite mean as much as trying to get points to keep a team in a division," he added.

“I didn’t know how much it meant, but a team like Burton simply had to win games. If we didn’t then relegation was on the cards.

“It’s felt amazing to win for the fans at home and to help keep the club up.

“It’s made me realise just how important every game is to get a win or even a point.

“Every point matters, I realise that, and I feel that will only help me.

“Every point and every game means something to the club, the staff and the fans."