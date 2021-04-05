Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss hopeful of Armstrong inclusion

The top goalscorer hasn't featured in the last two games at Norwich and Wycombe

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that he'll have Adam Armstrong in his match day squad for this afternoon's encounter with AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.

The top scorer, who found the net against the Cherries on the opening day of the season, has missed the last two games with a slight knock.

However, having recovered and come through training unscathed, Mowbray is bullish that the 24-year-old will be ready to feature today.

“Adam undoubtedly helps our team and the decision ahead of the Wycombe game was that it was too much of a risk to put him in," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“We tried it recently against Bristol City and it wasn’t quite right in that game and he ended up missing a couple of games on the back of it.

“We hope Adam will be available.

“He trained recently and if he has no problems then we can put him back in."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray thrilled with excellent victory

7 November 2020

Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side return to winning ways with a superb display against in form Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Boss: Armstrong absence offers opportunity for others

2 November 2020

Adam Armstrong is likely to miss out on featuring against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, Tony Mowbray has revealed.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers duo up for monthly prizes

10 December 2020

Tony Mowbray and Adam Armstrong have been nominated for the Sky Bet Manager of the Month and Sky Bet Player of the Month awards for November.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer hoping for returning Rovers

29 March 2021

Tony Mowbray is hopeful of having some key players back available for Friday's game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

Just now

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for today's home clash against AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Rise to the challenge

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray says his side will have to rise to the challenge against an AFC Bournemouth side littered with Premier League talent.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

2 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott is the cover star as Rovers welcome AFC Bournemouth to Ewood Park this afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

2 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more