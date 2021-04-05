Boss hopeful of Armstrong inclusion

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that he'll have Adam Armstrong in his match day squad for this afternoon's encounter with AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.

The top scorer, who found the net against the Cherries on the opening day of the season, has missed the last two games with a slight knock.

However, having recovered and come through training unscathed, Mowbray is bullish that the 24-year-old will be ready to feature today.

“Adam undoubtedly helps our team and the decision ahead of the Wycombe game was that it was too much of a risk to put him in," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“We tried it recently against Bristol City and it wasn’t quite right in that game and he ended up missing a couple of games on the back of it.

“We hope Adam will be available.

“He trained recently and if he has no problems then we can put him back in."