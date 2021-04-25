Barr: We weren't quite at the races

The Under-23s suffered a rare defeat on Friday night against Derby County
2 Hours ago
Sponsored by
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Billy Barr admitted his side didn't get to the level they have shown throughout the majority of the current campaign as the Under-23s were beaten by Derby County at Leyland.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Billy Barr felt his side lacked their usual spark following the 2-0 defeat to Derby County on Friday night at Leyland.
A below par display saw Rovers Under-23s slip to a rare defeat, going down 2-0 at home to Derby County.
Rovers fans will be able to watch a live stream of the Development Squad's Premier League 2 Division 1 clash with Derby County Under-23s later on this evening.
Billy Barr says the focus has been on tactics ahead of Friday night's clash against Derby County at Leyland.
View more
In order to use the live chat functionality you need to opt into live chat cookies. To do this click on the cookie settings button below.
Alternatively, please email ifollow@efl.com - note that live chat is recommended for the quickest response on a matchday.